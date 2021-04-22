Photo: Archive
For the purpose, cars must be marked with a sticker indicating their environmental class
High emission vehicles will not be allowed in the central area of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on days with high levels of air pollution, envisages a new program of Sofia Municipality, which is to be discussed at today's session of Sofia Municipal Council.
The program of Sofia Municipality includes over 100 measures aimed at achieving and maintaining norms and standards for clean air as required by the national law.