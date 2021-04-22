Low-emission zones for transport and domestic heating will be established within the framework of the Complex Program for Improving the Atmospheric Air Quality for the Period 2021-2026 adopted today by the Sofia Municipality. A low-emission zone for transport will be established in the centre of Sofia in the days with exceeded levels of particulate matter. The details of the program will be specified in a special regulation.

The program envisages that cars with a low ecological class should not be allowed in the centre of Sofia on days with dirty air. For the introduction of this measure it will be necessary to put a sticker on the cars, which will mark their ecological class.

The Program includes more than 100 measures aimed at achieving and maintaining norms and standards for clean air, according to national legislation.