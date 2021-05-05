The school year will end with in-person classes. External assessment and matriculation exams will be held in schools and no teaching material will be skipped. This was what outgoing Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev said in Veliko Tarnovo.

The school year is extended for students from 1st to 6th grade. Probably, more students will need additional training in order to overcome educational difficulties, the minister said.

The external assessment and matriculation exams for the students from 4th, 7th, 1st and 12th grade will be held in person. There is no educational lag compared to previous years, the Minister of Education added.