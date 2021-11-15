Prof. Yanaki Stoilov and Sonya Yankulova were sworn in as constitutional judges at a formal ceremony at the Constitutional Court on Monday. The two replace Boris Velchev and Georgi Angelov whose nine-year tenure expires on Monday.

Yanaki Stoilov, who was caretaker justice minister between May and October 2021, was appointed to the Constitutional Court by President Rumen Radev. Stoilov was born on September 8 1958 in Veliko Tarnovo. He graduated in Law from the Sofia University where now he is a professor in law theory and political science. Stoilov is among the authors of Bulgaria's Constitution. He is a long-serving MP and deputy chair of two parliament.

Sonya Yankulova was elected by the General Assembly of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC). She graduated in Law from Sofia University in 1982. A year later she became a judge in the Third District Sofia Court. From 1993 to 1998 she was a judge at the Sofia City Court, of which she was also vice-president. Since 1998 she has been a judge in the Supreme Administrative Court. She was Deputy Minister of Defence (2001-2008) and Interior (May 2008-July 2009).

Attending the ceremony were President Rumen Radev and Supreme Administrative Court President Georgi Cholakov.