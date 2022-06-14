Photo: iStock
Bulgaria will receive 1 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas per year
The gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece will start operating in July. That was announced by the Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Tuesday.
Bulgaria will receive 1 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas per year via the interconnector. Petkov will pay a visit to Baku later this week to confirm the quantities of gas.
"We are trying to make a mix between liquefied natural gas and Azeri gas so that the average delivery price is better than Gazprom's,", Prime Minister said.