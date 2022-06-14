The gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece will start operating in July. That was announced by the Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Tuesday.

Bulgaria will receive 1 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas per year via the interconnector. Petkov will pay a visit to Baku later this week to confirm the quantities of gas.

"We are trying to make a mix between liquefied natural gas and Azeri gas so that the average delivery price is better than Gazprom's,", Prime Minister said.