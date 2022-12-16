Bulgaria received the first tranche under the Recovery and Resilience Plan - EUR 1.37 billion. The news was announced by the caretaker Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management Atanas Pekanov.

The subsidy will be used for the modernisation of small and medium-sized enterprises; completion of the third metro line; expansion of TETRA (a crypted communications network used by the police, army, etc.); projects related to renewable energy sources; and construction of outdoor lighting in municipalities.

In order to receive the first funds, the country has met 22 milestones and targets of the Plan. A further 66 steps related to the second payment of EUR 740 million are to be taken.