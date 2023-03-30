Caretaker Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev denied any connection of Bulgaria with the possible criminal activity of the arrested Bulgarian in Belgium related to a bomb attack preparation Thursday.

The minister added that the person had left Bulgaria in 2016 when he was still a minor and that so far no request has been received from Belgium for assistance in connection with the investigation.

Seven people were detained in Belgium on Wednesday for preparing an attack in the country. Five of the suspects are Belgians and the seventh is a Turk. The detainees are accused of participating in the activities of a terrorist group, and five of them - for preparing a terrorist strike.