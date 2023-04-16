Bulgarian weightlifter Angel Rusev became European champion in the 55 kg category at the weightlifting championships in Yerevan with a total score of 250 kg (109 kg in snatch, 141 kg in clean and jerk) on Sunday. Georgian Ramini Shamilishvili finished second with a total of 249 kg (113 kg; 136 kg), while the bronze went to Romanian Valentin Iancu with 245 kg (109 kg; 136 kg).

One more Bulgarian took part in the category - Denis Danev ranked 6th. Danev scored a total of 222 kg (96 kg in snatch and 126 kg in clean and jerk).

Rusev won his European title on his second attempt as he did not have to make a third. He started with 135 kg, which he had no problem with, then increased the weight to 141 kg and lifted successfully once again. Iancu also claimed 141kg but the jury reviewed his attempt and marked it unsuccessful. Thus, he was left with 136 kg and the silver medal went to Shamilishvili, who lifted 136 kg on his second attempt.

Rusev became European champion in this category for the third time in his career, having previously won gold in 2021 in Moscow and last year in Tirana. The 21-year-old Bulgarian also has a bronze from the 2021 World Championships in Tashkent and a silver from his debut in men's European Championships in Batumi in 2019.

"I dedicate this medal to my kid. It was a difficult battle, but we managed together with the coaches," Rusev said, expressing gratitude to the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation's leadership.