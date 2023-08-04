Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has referred the "overhasty" termination of Lukoil’s concession of Port Rosenets to the Constitutional Court. That was announced by the presidential press centre on Friday.

“The way the legislative changes for terminating the concession of Port Rosenets were made - at lightning speed – is contrary to the principle of rule of law which underlies the Constitution, it is also an example of an irresponsible attitude to the state and to citizens,” the press release reads.

According to Rumen Radev, the decision fails to comply with the interests of consumers and the risks of a rise in fuel and commodity prices, nor does it take into account the potential threats to the thousands of jobs in the petrochemical plant, or possible legal action against Bulgaria.