Photo: iStock
It was agreed upon during Zelensky's visit to Sofia
The Bulgarian government approved a draft agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense for the free provision of armored transport equipment. The Minister of the Interior is to hold negotiations and sign an agreement.
The provision of 100 armored personnel carriers (BTRs) which are not used by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, was agreed upon during the visit of Volodymyr Zelensky to Sofia in July.