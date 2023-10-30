By 19 pm, 100% of the tally sheets were processed in 26 regional capitals – Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Haskovo, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Shumen, Silistra, Sliven, Smoylan, Stara Zahora, Targovishte, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa and Yambol.

The tally sheets are still being processed in Sofia only as the process was 99.18% completed as of 19 pm.

Blagoevgrad

Ilko Stoyanov (nominating committee): 27.07%

Metodi Baikushev (Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria) 21.75%

Burgas

Dimitar Nikolov (GERB): 60.49%

Kostantin Bachiiski (Middle European Class): 9.09%

Varna

Ivan Portnih (GERB): 26.57%

Blagomir Kotsev (Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria): 21.56%

Veliko Tarnovo

Daniel Panov (GERB): 42.37%

Yordan Terziiski (Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria): 20.97%

Vidin

Tsvetan Tsenkov (UDF local coalition) 37.41%

Alexander Mateev (GERB): 19.18%

Vratsa

Kalin Kamenov (GERB): 67.01%

Krassimir Bogdanov (VMRO-BND): 7.69%

Gabrovo

Tanya Hristova (GERB): 47.17%

Daniel Petrov (Vazrazhdane): 11.44%

Dobrich

Yordan Yordanov (DBG local coalition): 27.21%

Krassimir Nikolov (GERB): 21.88%

Kardzhali

Erol Myumyun (Movement for Rights and Freedoms: 60.2%

Nikola Chanev (GERB): 14.51%

Kyustendil

Petar Paunov (GERB): 28.45%

Ognyan Atanassov (Green Party): 25.99%

Lovech

Valentina Nedyalkova (GERB-UDF): 30.10%

Stratsimir Petrov (There Is Such a People): 19.26%

Montana

Zlatko Zhivkov (local coalition): 62.70%

Petar Petrov (Vazrazhdane): 14.70%

Pazardzhik

Todor Popov (New Time): 39.31%

Petar Kulenski (Continue the Change- Democratic Bulgaria): 16.17%

Pernik

Stanislav Vladimirov (Movement for Pernik’s Prosperity): 80.13%

Stanislav Stoynev (Bulgarian Union for Direct Democracy): 6.34%

Pleven

Valentin Hristov (GERB): 19.44%

Georg Spartanski (nomination committee): 18.38%

Plovdiv

Kostadin Dimitrov (GERB): 33.72%

Ivailo Staribratov (Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria): 17.90%

Razgrad

Miroslav Grancharov (Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria): 23.70%

Dobrin Dobrev: 18.80%

Ruse

Pencho Milkov (BSP for Bulgaria): 37.06%

Ivan Ivanov (GERB) 15.29%

Silistra

Alexander Sabanov (independent): 46.67%

Ivelin Ivanov (35.52%)

Sliven

Stefan Radev (GERB): 37.66%

Plamen Stoyanov (Direct Democracy): 21.73%

Smolyan

Nikolai Melemov (GERB): 26.41%

Stefan Sabrutev (Our City Movement): 20.59%

Stara Zagora

Zhivko Todorov (GERB): 55.64%

Iskra Mihaylova (Vazrazhdane): 13.09%

Targovishte

Darin Dimitrov (GERB): 69.09%

Radoslav Boychev (nomination committee): 13.15%

Haskovo

Stanislav Dechev (GERB): 47.72%

Nikolai Stavrev (independent): 19.20%

Shumen

Hristo Hristov (BSP for Bulgaria): 26.74%

Georgi Kolev (GERB): 21.56%

Yambol

Valentin Revanski (Direct Democracy): 79.15%

Georgi Slavov (Bulgarian New Democracy): 6.11%

In Sofia, with 99.18% of tally sheets handled, Vassil Terziev (Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria and Save Sofia) leads with 31.82% and Vanya Grigorova of BSP for Bulgaria comes second with 21.58%.