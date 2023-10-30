Photo: Archive
The tally sheets are still being processed in Sofia only as the process was 99.18% completed as of 19 pm
By 19 pm, 100% of the tally sheets were processed in 26 regional capitals – Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Haskovo, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Shumen, Silistra, Sliven, Smoylan, Stara Zahora, Targovishte, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa and Yambol.
Blagoevgrad
Ilko Stoyanov (nominating committee): 27.07%
Metodi Baikushev (Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria) 21.75%
Burgas
Dimitar Nikolov (GERB): 60.49%
Kostantin Bachiiski (Middle European Class): 9.09%
Varna
Ivan Portnih (GERB): 26.57%
Blagomir Kotsev (Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria): 21.56%
Veliko Tarnovo
Daniel Panov (GERB): 42.37%
Yordan Terziiski (Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria): 20.97%
Vidin
Tsvetan Tsenkov (UDF local coalition) 37.41%
Alexander Mateev (GERB): 19.18%
Vratsa
Kalin Kamenov (GERB): 67.01%
Krassimir Bogdanov (VMRO-BND): 7.69%
Gabrovo
Tanya Hristova (GERB): 47.17%
Daniel Petrov (Vazrazhdane): 11.44%
Dobrich
Yordan Yordanov (DBG local coalition): 27.21%
Krassimir Nikolov (GERB): 21.88%
Kardzhali
Erol Myumyun (Movement for Rights and Freedoms: 60.2%
Nikola Chanev (GERB): 14.51%
Kyustendil
Petar Paunov (GERB): 28.45%
Ognyan Atanassov (Green Party): 25.99%
Lovech
Valentina Nedyalkova (GERB-UDF): 30.10%
Stratsimir Petrov (There Is Such a People): 19.26%
Montana
Zlatko Zhivkov (local coalition): 62.70%
Petar Petrov (Vazrazhdane): 14.70%
Pazardzhik
Todor Popov (New Time): 39.31%
Petar Kulenski (Continue the Change- Democratic Bulgaria): 16.17%
Pernik
Stanislav Vladimirov (Movement for Pernik’s Prosperity): 80.13%
Stanislav Stoynev (Bulgarian Union for Direct Democracy): 6.34%
Pleven
Valentin Hristov (GERB): 19.44%
Georg Spartanski (nomination committee): 18.38%
Plovdiv
Kostadin Dimitrov (GERB): 33.72%
Ivailo Staribratov (Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria): 17.90%
Razgrad
Miroslav Grancharov (Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria): 23.70%
Dobrin Dobrev: 18.80%
Ruse
Pencho Milkov (BSP for Bulgaria): 37.06%
Ivan Ivanov (GERB) 15.29%
Silistra
Alexander Sabanov (independent): 46.67%
Ivelin Ivanov (35.52%)
Sliven
Stefan Radev (GERB): 37.66%
Plamen Stoyanov (Direct Democracy): 21.73%
Smolyan
Nikolai Melemov (GERB): 26.41%
Stefan Sabrutev (Our City Movement): 20.59%
Stara Zagora
Zhivko Todorov (GERB): 55.64%
Iskra Mihaylova (Vazrazhdane): 13.09%
Targovishte
Darin Dimitrov (GERB): 69.09%
Radoslav Boychev (nomination committee): 13.15%
Haskovo
Stanislav Dechev (GERB): 47.72%
Nikolai Stavrev (independent): 19.20%
Shumen
Hristo Hristov (BSP for Bulgaria): 26.74%
Georgi Kolev (GERB): 21.56%
Yambol
Valentin Revanski (Direct Democracy): 79.15%
Georgi Slavov (Bulgarian New Democracy): 6.11%
In Sofia, with 99.18% of tally sheets handled, Vassil Terziev (Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria and Save Sofia) leads with 31.82% and Vanya Grigorova of BSP for Bulgaria comes second with 21.58%.