The State Agency for National Security (SANS) Wednesday said that it has expelled the Sofia correspondent of Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Alexandr Gatsak, as a national security threat.

SANS wrote in a press release that they have imposed “coercive administrative measures with regard to Gatsak, including revocation of the right of residence, expulsion and ban on entry and residence on the territory of the EU Member States. The measures were prompted by "activity posing a threat to Bulgaria's national security”.

Gatsak left Bulgaria on Wednesday, said SANS. He was summoned on September 29 to be presented the expulsion order: first to the Interior Ministry Migration Directorate and then to SANS. He did not show up and hid on the campus of the Russian Embassy in Sofia.

SANS further said in its press release that it “carries out its activities in strict compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Bulgaria and the European Union and with the common European democratic principles and values. The SANS actions are aimed at protecting national security and not at restricting freedom of speech and expression”.

It added that the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been sought in the case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova threatened countermeasures for Gatsak’s expulsion. She called the expulsion “another unlawful move by NATO against Russian journalists”.