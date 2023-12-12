Bulgaria will continue its current actions to protect the external borders of the European Union, but will certainly not accept additional conditions connected to the country’s Schengen membership. That was said by the Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov who answered citizens’ questions on Facebook.

"What is not being solved is the problem with the long queues at the land borders, which is mostly a problem for business. And this is a problem not only for Bulgarian, but also for Austrian business. Therefore, we continue the negotiations with the idea that we can move forward and in this direction," Denkov pointed out.

The negotiations will continue until the last working day of this year, the Prime Minister underlined.

"For me, the pragmatic approach in the coming days is the negotiations. And in these negotiations, I will say quite clearly to the Chancellor of Austria that if there is no understanding of the Bulgarian position, this will certainly affect the attitude of the Bulgarians towards Austria, the Austrian companies. And this is not is good for them and I think that will also be understood," Denkov said.