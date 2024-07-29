Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev handed the third government-forming mandate to representatives of There Is Such a People (ITN). He urged them to begin negotiations with the other political formations in the 50th National Assembly immediately.

“We shall hold talks with all parties represented in parliament,” ITN's MP Toshko Yordanov who was given the mandate stated. “I hope that by the end of the week we shall have some idea whether there is any chance of forming a government on the third mandate. We shall hold talks with the parties in the presence of the media,” he said. “At these meetings we shall discuss priorities, problems, ways and deadlines for their solution. If we reach agreement, then talks will be held on the members of the cabinet and who the people will be that will implement the respective programme. There is no political party or political representative in parliament who hasn’t said that elections are not the best solution,” Toshko Yordanov said.

Later in the day it became clear that ITN had already sent invitations to the independent MPs from Vazrazhdane and DPS as well as to Kaloyan Metodiev.