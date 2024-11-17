Kilometre-long columns of trucks have formed on our border with Turkey. The reason is the suspension of the passage of trucks on the Turkish side due to the introduction of a new information system. By noon the column has exceeded 16 km and is already up to Svilengrad.

Turkish authorities warned during the week that on Saturday night the border crossings would remain inaccessible for trucks. Their processing was halted at around 9pm last night and was due to resume early this morning, but this did not happen in time.

The parking lots at the border cannot accommodate all the trucks and they pile up in the emergency lane of the Maritsa highway before Kapitan Andreevo and on the road to Lesovo BCP.