A Bulgarian resort is about to become a global destination. Tour operators are reporting a record number of requests from foreigners who want to see Maslen Nos near Primorsko up close.

The interest is provoked by the fact that the sea water there is the cleanest in Bulgaria and the second in Europe. They already call our emblematic southern town "The Bulgarian Copacabana".

"For us, the fact that our water is the cleanest has been clear for a long time, but I am glad that the general public has already got to know Primorsko and has the opportunity to enjoy one of the cleanest waters in Europe," said the mayor of the seaside town Ivan Gaikov.

Редактор: Калина Петкова