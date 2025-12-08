The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation officially discussed the new version of the 2026 Budget, as well as the budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund and the Social Insurance Agency. This time, the social partners stood together in front of the media. Immediately after the Tripartite Council meeting, the Council of Ministers convened to approve the three draft budgets and thus give the green light for their submission to parliament. They are already in the National Assembly's registry and will be reviewed by the relevant committee tomorrow.

Even before the meeting of the Tripartite Council began, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov pointed out that it was extremely important for this budget to receive the support of the social partners, because otherwise the cabinet would have to propose an extension of the current fiscal framework. This would further complicate the situation.

Редактор: Калина Петкова