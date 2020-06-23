Due to the increased number of COVID-19 patients, the Ministry of Education has recommended that proms be postponed and held after June 30, when the current epidemic situation is lifted.

The Ministry has told that organizing proms is a decision of the high school graduates and the schools and the ministry has no authority to control them because they are held outside school hours and outside the educational institutions.

It is important for students to celebrate their graduation, but most important is their health. It is reasonable to continue to follow the recommendations, the institution points out.