194 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,832 PCR tests have been performed.

The number of the infected people in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 10,621. 4,689 of them are active. 5,585 patients were cured, of which 230 in the past 24 hours.

686 people are admitted to hospitals, 39 – in intensive care units.

Seven people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of the fatalities to 347.