The vaccine against Covid-19 will be free for Bulgarian citizens and taken on a voluntary basis, Bulgaria's Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov said today in Stara Zagora.

Bulgaria will receive 2,300,000 vaccines produced by Astra Zeneca, and the EU has already signed an agreement to that effect. It is not yet clear when the vaccine will be delivered, but it will be when it passes all the tests and is registered by the European Medicines Agency.

In the administering of the vaccine, priority will be given to vulnerable groups who are most at risk of infection, such as people over 65 with chronic diseases and all front-line employees. In total, these are over 2 million people in Bulgaria, the minister explained.