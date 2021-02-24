Citizens can receive a certificate of immunization against COVID-19 only after receiving a second dose of the vaccine. This is what the Ministry of Health said in relation to numerous inquiries.

Citizens without an electronic signature can request their certificate from their general practitioner or from the vaccination point. Anyone who has an electronic signature issued in their name can print their certificate after entering their electronic profile.

❓Как да получа сертификат, доказващ че съм имунизиран срещу COVID-19❓ ✅ Всеки, който има издаден КЕП (квалифициран... Posted by Министерство на здравеопазването on Wednesday, 24 February 2021

The ministry points out that the vaccination certificate does not have a signature and seal, as it is generated automatically to avoid abuse. It meets the requirements of the EU Member States and is upgraded with a QR code, allowing access from anywhere in the world.