Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission drew lots to determine the order in which the political parties and coalitions will appear on the ballot paper for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections on April 4.

GERB party will appear on the ballot paper under № 28, “BSP for Bulgaria”- is № 4, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is № 9, “There are such people” party will appear on the ballot paper under № 29, “Democratic Bulgaria”- is № 11, the coalition “Stand up! Thugs out!” is № 18 and VMRO will appear in the ballot paper under № 1.