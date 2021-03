On February 28, a total of 1,153 patients with COVID-19 infection were in hospitals in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia. 447 patients were in hospitals in Plovdiv and 428 in Burgas, BTA reported.

The lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was reported in Vidin and Targovishte. One patient with COVID-19 was in hospital in Vidin and 13 patients with coronavirus infection were in hospital in Targovishte.