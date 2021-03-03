2,403 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 14,563 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 16.5% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new coronavirus infections was reported in Sofia-737, followed by Plovdiv-187 and Pleven-129.

83 patients with COVID-19 have died in the past 24 hours, brining the total death toll to 10,391. There are 33,227 active cases of coronavirus infection at present. There are 5,009 people in hospital, as 423 of them are in intensive care units.

20,233 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. 41, 525 people have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in this country.