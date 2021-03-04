"It is extremely important that we make efforts to remove restrictions on tourist travel between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom", Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova at a meeting with Rob Dixon, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Sofia.

She said that Bulgaria is making every possible effort to ensure conditions for safe tourism amidst the pandemic.

Mass vaccination is underway in Bulgaria, as those employed in tourism are among the priority groups, Nikolova pointed out.

Rob Dixon commented that with the progress of vaccination at some point it would be possible to lift the restrictions.

"Our goals are the same as yours, namely to restore the tourist flow. We are looking forward to the moment when British tourists will enjoy the beautiful sun in Bulgaria", Dixon said during the meeting.



