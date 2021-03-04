The National Assembly adopted, definitively, amendments to the Law on Defence and Armed Forces. The Bulgarian army is to have two new structures – a Logistic Support Command and a Communication and Information Maintenance and Cyber defence command.

The amendments extend the powers of the chief of defence - from now on he will have immediate authority over the commanders of the commands and the commanders of the three branches of the armed forces.

The chief of defence shall develop plans of action of the armed forces and activate the forces and the implementation of concrete plans. The functions of the chief of defence staff are clearly defined – to assist the chief of defence in the use of the armed forces at a strategic level.