The government has adopted a national programme of primary prevention of cervical cancer for 2021-2024, the cabinet press service has announced.

The highlight in the programme is a broad awareness campaign of the significance of cervical cancer and the consultation and primary prevention opportunities through papillomavirus vaccines for girls aged 10-13.

2018 data show that cervical cancer incidence in Bulgaria is 28.7 per 100,000 women, with a European average of 13.4 per 100,000 women.