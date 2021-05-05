367 is the number of new coronavirus cases in the country out of 6,206 tests performed in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 5.9%, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.

In all regions of the country the number of newly registered COVID-19 cases has dropped below 100. The highest number of new infections is in Sofia – 68, followed by Varna with 66, Burgas with 34 and Plovdiv with 21.

47,357 is the number of active cases, 6,670 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 637 of them in intensive care. 61 have died over the past 24 hours, 1,058 have recovered.

11,133 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 844,643. A total of 225,387 have received their second dose of vaccine.