In a video address to the nation Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov called on Bulgarians to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

"80% of our compatriots who died of COVID-19 were over the age of sixty. I would like to remind you that vaccination is free of charge. The duration of the anti-epidemic measures will depend on how fast we will achieve herd immunity. Everyone has to decide for themselves. I can't protect you from the disease, if you don't want to protect yourselves! ”said Minister Katsarov.

Logistics centers will be established in each Bulgarian municipality as of May 18. People aged 60 or over and the chronically ill patients will be vaccinated there from Monday until Thursday. From Friday until Sunday, all people willing to get inoculated against COVID-19 will receive a vaccine in the order of their registration.