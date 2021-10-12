Famous rapper Hristo Petrov, known by his tage name Itso (Gamble) Hazarta will top the Continue the Change coalition's MP candidate list in Sofia's 25th multimember constituency, Petrov said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.



He wrote that he made the decision to run for MP after meeting with former caretaker ministers of economy and finance, Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev.

"I gave it much thought, I talked with my friends and relatives and other people, whom I trust and respect, and made the following decision - I will be running for MP in the 47th National Assembly," Petkov wrote.