Bulgaria's Parliament approved the proposal for zero VAT on bread and flour. The measure - part of the state budget's update, will be valid until July next year.

Reducing VAT on oil, fruit and vegetables from 20 to 9 per cent however was rejected by the MPs. The excise duty on tobacco products will not be raised. This means that the prices of cigarettes and e-cigarette liquids will not rise.

MPs are also due to vote on the budget's basic framework at second reading.