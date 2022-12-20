Participants in a drug deal were arrested in the centre of Varna, on the Black Sea, on Monday, Varna Police Chief Atanas Mihov reported on Tuesday. The special operation, carried out jointly with the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime, seized more than 3 kilograms of methamphetamines, with a market value of around BGN 500,000.

The drugs were found in the drug dealers' cars.

Four people from Sofia and Silistra, on the Danube, were arrested at the scene, and later a fifth one from the village of Dabravino was also implicated in the crime.

Mihov said that the group had been monitored for several months before the operation. He added that those arrested had criminal records for drug possession and distribution, theft and fraud. After the arrests in Varna, searches were carried out at several addresses in Sofia, resulting in more drugs were found.

The investigation continues under the oversight of the Varna Prosecutor's Office.