There are no delays in the process of licensing the nuclear fuel to Westinghouse, Interim Deputy Energy Minister Elenko Bozhkov told journalists on Tuesday after his participation in a conference on the development of the nuclear power industry, which is being held in Sofia. He said a meeting would be held on Wednesday to continue working on the matter.

The contract with the US company Westinghouse for the supply of nuclear fuel for Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 is for 10 years, Bzohkov said. The first delivery will be in 2024. The fuel is yet to be licensed and the reports are currently being submitted to the Nuclear Regulation Agency (NRA).

A contract has been signed with the French company Framatom for the supply of fresh nuclear fuel for Kozloduy NPP Unit 6, the deputy minister added. Under this contract, the supply is also for 10 years. The first delivery will take place in 2025. "Very good financial conditions. The final contract was signed on March 24," Bozhkov said.