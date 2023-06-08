Rumen Spetsov has been re-appointed as executive director of the National Revenue Agency, the cabinet decided. The previous head of the department, Boris Mihailov, who was one of the first appointments of Galab Donev's office, was dismissed due to the worsening collection of VAT revenues, BNR reporter Marta Mladenova informed.

Spetsov's release from Donev's cabinet had also been motivated with worsening collection, but Spetsov himself defined the reasons as political. During the previous appointment of the former republican champion in bodybuilding, information was spread that Spetsov had sold a company with huge debts to an illiterate person, as an inspection was called but it ended without results.