Opportunities to promote Bulgaria's cooperation with Ukraine in areas of shared interest, including in the context of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and Ukraine's postwar reconstruction, were discussed on Tuesday between Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Tihomir Stoichev and Ukrainian Ambassador in Sofia Olesya Ilashchuk, the Foreign Ministry reported on its website.

The two exchanged views on current matters of bilateral cooperation against the backdrop of intense political dialogue over the last few months. Stoichev said Bulgaria strongly condemns Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and will continue to support Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Special attention was paid on the role of the historical Bulgarian community in Ukraine in developing bilateral relations.