At the midnight session of the Parliament the so-called Roadmap for Climate Neutrality had to be adopted. It regulates the closure of the thermal power plants in the "Mini Maritsa East" complex by 2038.

Changes to the Recovery Plan, part of which foresees EUR 480 million in investments in the electricity grid, were also not adopted. Due to the absence of any other wording in the plan, Bulgaria will not receive EUR 250 million for the reclamation of the land at “Maritsa Mines” and the retraining of miners.

Our country may also owe up to five million leva in penalties to the European Commission for non-compliance with the agreements with it. This leaves only one billion leva for reclamation and that from the Bulgarian budget. The final calculation shows that Bulgaria will lose three billion euros because of yesterday's failure.