The Bulgarian Commissioner-designate for Start-ups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva have made her statement in the EP Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

The committee includes Bulgarian MEPs Tsvetelina Petkova from the Socialists, Eva Maydel and Radan Kanev from the EPP and Petar Volgin from Revival. The hearing was preceded by a minute of silence for the victims in Valencia. After that the candidate presented her vision for the portfolio.

She told the committee that Europe must put science and innovation at the heart of its policies to secure its future. According to Zaharieva, Europe needs to invest more resources and in a more strategic and coordinated way.

