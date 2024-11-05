-
Изслушаха Захариева в ЕП, тя представи 5 приоритета за ресора си
-
Русия порази супермаркет и блок в Украйна, има ранени
-
Как семейство българи с три деца остана без дом след бурята в Испания
-
Антиправителствен протест в Белград след трагедията в Нови Сад (ВИДЕО+СНИМКИ)
-
Зеленски: Северна Корея ще се учи на модерна война, а светът само ще гледа
-
Сърбия обяви 2 ноември за ден на траур заради трагедията в Нови Сад
-
След бедствието във Валенсия: МВнР се е свързало с четирима от петимата българи, с които нямаше контакт
Снимка: ЕП
She presented 5 priorities of her portfolio
The Bulgarian Commissioner-designate for Start-ups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva have made her statement in the EP Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.
The committee includes Bulgarian MEPs Tsvetelina Petkova from the Socialists, Eva Maydel and Radan Kanev from the EPP and Petar Volgin from Revival. The hearing was preceded by a minute of silence for the victims in Valencia. After that the candidate presented her vision for the portfolio.
She told the committee that Europe must put science and innovation at the heart of its policies to secure its future. According to Zaharieva, Europe needs to invest more resources and in a more strategic and coordinated way.Редактор: Калина Петкова