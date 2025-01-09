The best bulgarian skier Albert Popov achieved a historic first victory at a World Cup start in alpine skiing, says Gong.bg . He made a phenomenal second run to win the night slalom at the World Cup in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

Photo: gettyimages

Albert Popov set an eighth time in the first run and then had a perfect second run to get the best result of his career and a second entry into the top 3 for the World Cup after his third place in the USA in 2023.

Редактор: Калина Петкова