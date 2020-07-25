The best Bulgarian sprinter Ivet Lalova-Collio has achieved two victories at the athletics tournament in Rieti, Italy on friday.

Lalova won the 100-metre sprint event clocking in at 11.31 seconds, and she also triumphed in the 200-meter sprint stopping the clocks at 23.22 seconds.

Ivet Lalova-Collio's next race will be at the Diamond League in Monaco on August 14.

In the men's 100 meters event in Rieti, Bulgaria's Petar Peev finished second clocking in at 10.50 seconds.

