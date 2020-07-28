Аn additional financial resource of over BGN 250 million will enter the Bulgarian healthcare system by the end of 2020. The money will guarantee 30% increase of medics’ salaries. That was announced by the Health Minister Prof. Dr. Kostadin Angelov at a press conference on Tuesday.

The professionals – about 6,000 people, who fight against COVID-19 will get more money from August 1 until the end of the year. They will also receive tourist vouchers for BGN 210 each.

Funding will be provided for the equipment of the health system as well. It will be for the purchase of equipment, face masks, protective costumes and disinfectants.

BGN 9.5 million will be provided for 44 hospitals with structures for patients with coronavirus and other infectious diseases, Angelov explained.

By the end of the year, BGN 19 million will be allocated for more than 70 municipal hospitals.

There will be an increase in clinical pathways by an average of 10%.