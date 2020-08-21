Persons who travel in transit through the territory of Serbia from Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and North Macedonia are not obliged anymore to present a negative PCR tests if their travel through Serbia does not exceed 12 hours.

The decision was published by the Serbian authorities on August 20. In all other cases, entry into the territory of Serbia from Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia and Croatia is possible only after passengers present a negative PCR tests performed up to 48 hours prior to entry by accredited national laboratories.