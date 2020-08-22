Bulgaria has registered 169 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of 6,373 PCR tests, according to the Single Information Portal.

The most new cases have been registered in Sofia - 35, in Dobrich - 25, in Blagoevgrad - 21 and in Plovdiv - 12.

A total of 195 patients have been cured and 734 patients have been hospitalized - 73 of them in intensive care. 7 more people have lost the battle with the virus.

A total of 15,131 people in Bulgaria have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic. The active cases are currently 4,310.