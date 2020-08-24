60 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 2,288 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show.

The most new cases have been confirmed in Blagoevgrad-17, followed by Dobrich-10 and Sofia-8. No COVID-19 fatalities have been registered in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 16 patients have recovered from the virus.

Currently, there are a total of 4,404 active cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. 745 people are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, 74 of whom in intensive care units.