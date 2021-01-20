The government has approved a report on the possibilities of building a new reactor on site 2 at Kozloduy NPP.

The experts support realization of the project for Unit 7 with equipment from the Belene NPP which is already available.

The environment assessment has approved the technology of the American AP 1000 units and two Russian technologies applied for Belene NPP, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said.

"I think that after Unit 7, we could build the 8th one as well," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov commented.

Experts are going to prepare a model for financing of the new capacity.