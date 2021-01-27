Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia have finalized the procedures connected to a bilateral aviation agreement. It will be signed soon by the transport ministers of the two countries. This was announced during the visit of Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova to Saudi Arabia.

The direct flight between Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia will strenghten relations between the two countries. Charter programs could also be launched, Minister Nikolova announced.

"Bulgaria is a "gateway to Europe" for the Middle East countries," Mariana Nikolova told Abdulhadi Almansouri, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) - Saudi Arabia. The Bulgarian minister underlined that "the gate" provides access to the market of Southeastern Europe and the EU single market with more than 650 million consumers.