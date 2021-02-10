Following amendments to the Civil Aviation Act adopted at Bulgaria’s National Assembly at a second reading, Aviation Detachment 28, which provides transport to high-ranking state officials, was renamed State Aviation Operator.

Unmanned aerial vehicle systems weighing over 20 kilograms must have a third-party liability insurance. Small airports, previously called airfields, will now be able to serve international flights, if they have the necessary equipment and meet certain requirements, read the amendments adopted by Bulgaria’s MPs. The new texts supplement the provisions on aviation safety and security to conform to the EU regulations