Organized tourist trips in Bulgaria will be possible on March 1 and from April 1 organized tourism abroad will be allowed, Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov announced at a meeting with branch organizations. By the beginning of the summer season, a mass vaccination of those employed in the tourism sector will be carried out, the minister said.

Restaurants will reopen on March 1 with a capacity of 50%, with up to 6 people at a table and working time until 11 pm, Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova said after the meeting. Restrictions on working hours will be lifted on April 1, Richard Alibegov chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Catering Establishments said. From March 1, congress events will be restored at 30 percent occupancy.