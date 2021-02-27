"The fact that we are opening restaurants does not mean that everyone should go and get infected," Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov said today during a visit to the town of Chirpan. The Prime Minister stressed that he relies on the sense of self-preservation and intelligence of the Bulgarians.

The month of March will be critical, but in the spring it will be easier, he added.

Boyko Borissov also explained that arrangements were made for the vaccines, which are expected to arrive on Saturday night so they could be distributed in order to continue the vaccination.

"We make a huge effort to transport them as fast as possible," he said.