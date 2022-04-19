The annual inflation rate in Bulgaria has accelerated in March, reaching 12.4%. In February it was 10%. That's the highest level since 2008, National Statistical Institute data shows.

The consumer price index for March 2022 compared to February 2022 is 102.2%, i.e. monthly inflation is 2.2%. Inflation since the beginning of the year is 5.2%.

Compared to the previous month, the transport costs increased the most - by 7.9%, followed by food and soft drinks (3.3%), hotel and restaurant prices (2.8%).