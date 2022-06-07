The US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa attended the unveiling of the newly renovated Thracian Tomb near Sveshtari.

The renovations of the UNESCO-designated cultural treasure were made possible by the AFCP – Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, which provided over 330,000 BGN to preserve this Thracian Tomb.

In her speech, Ambassador Mustafa thanked all the people who have worked and helped on this project and said: “The United States knows how vitally important it is to help preserve these sites and Bulgaria’s cultural heritage for future generations and we are honored to be your partners in this vital effort. May our project serve as a tangible reminder of the enduring partnership between Bulgarians and Americans, who came together to protect a vital piece of Bulgarian history in its time of need.”